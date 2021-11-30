German court convicts ex-IS member in Yazidi girl's death

The United Nations has called the IS assault on the Yazidis’ ancestral homeland in northern Iraq in 2014 a genocide, saying the Yazidis’ 400,000-strong community “had all been displaced, captured or killed.” Of the thousands captured by IS, boys were forced to fight for the extremists, men were executed if they didn’t convert to Islam — and often executed in any case — and women and girls were sold into slavery.

According to German prosecutors, Al-J. bought a Yazidi woman and her 5-year-old daughter as slaves at an IS base in Syria in 2015. The two had been taken as prisoners by the militants in northern Iraq at the beginning of August 2014 and had been “sold and resold several times as slaves” by the group already.

The defendant took the woman and her daughter to his household in the Iraqi city of Fallujah and forced them to “keep house and to live according to strict Islamic rules,” while giving them insufficient food and beating them regularly to punish them, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege that toward the end of 2015, Al-J. chained the girl to the bars of a window in the open sun on a day where it reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) and she died from the punishment. The punishment was allegedly carried out because the 5-year-old had wet the bed.

The girl’s mother, who survived captivity, testified at both trials.

Al-J. was arrested in Greece and extradited to Germany two years ago.

Caption With a file folder in front of his face, the Iraqi Taha Al-J., left, talks to his lawyers Serkan Alkan , center, and Martin Heising on the morning before the sentencing in the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov, 30, 2021. The Federal Prosecution accuses him of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, human trafficking and murder. As a suspected member of the terrorist militia IS, he is alleged to have held a Yazidi woman and her daughter as slaves and abused them. In the process, he allegedly tied up the five-year-old in Fallujah, Iraq, where the child died of thirst in agony, according to the indictment. (Frank Rumpenhorst/Pool via AP) Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst Caption With a file folder in front of his face, the Iraqi Taha Al-J., left, talks to his lawyers Serkan Alkan , center, and Martin Heising on the morning before the sentencing in the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov, 30, 2021. The Federal Prosecution accuses him of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, human trafficking and murder. As a suspected member of the terrorist militia IS, he is alleged to have held a Yazidi woman and her daughter as slaves and abused them. In the process, he allegedly tied up the five-year-old in Fallujah, Iraq, where the child died of thirst in agony, according to the indictment. (Frank Rumpenhorst/Pool via AP) Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst

Caption With a file folder in front of his face, the Iraqi Taha Al-J. (2nd from left) takes his seat in the dock before the verdict is handed down in the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov, 30, 2021. The Federal Prosecution accuses him of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, human trafficking and murder. As a suspected member of the terrorist militia IS, he is alleged to have held a Yazidi woman and her daughter as slaves and abused them. In the process, he allegedly tied up the five-year-old in Fallujah, Iraq, where the child died of thirst in agony, according to the indictment. (Frank Rumpenhorst/Pool via AP) Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst Caption With a file folder in front of his face, the Iraqi Taha Al-J. (2nd from left) takes his seat in the dock before the verdict is handed down in the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov, 30, 2021. The Federal Prosecution accuses him of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, human trafficking and murder. As a suspected member of the terrorist militia IS, he is alleged to have held a Yazidi woman and her daughter as slaves and abused them. In the process, he allegedly tied up the five-year-old in Fallujah, Iraq, where the child died of thirst in agony, according to the indictment. (Frank Rumpenhorst/Pool via AP) Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst Credit: Frank Rumpenhorst