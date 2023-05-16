German court convicts, fines Jesuit priest over climate protest

Activists accuse the government of failing to do enough to put Germany on course to meet its goal of cutting emissions to “net zero” by 2045.

Alt told reporters last month that he chose to join the blockade because he is worried about the huge impacts of climate change on developing countries.

“Tell me something that works better and hasn’t been done with little effect for 40 years, then I’ll do it,” he said. “But I don’t see anything better than joining in the civil disobedience and resistance.”

Alt said the Catholic Church should work more strongly to brand the use of fossil fuels as “immoral” because of the effects they are having.

___

Follow AP's coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment