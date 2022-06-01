German court convicts IS returnee who took daughter to Syria

The state court in Celle said the 34-year-old, who has been identified only as Romiena S. in line with German privacy rules, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. She was also convicted of being an accessory to a crime against humanity, abducting a minor and breaching her duties of welfare and education.

Judges said that she traveled to Syria in 2014, taking her 4-year-old daughter against the wishes of the child's father. She then successively married a number of IS members, enabling them to fight by running their households.