German court orders diocese to pay clergy abuse victim over $300,000

A church-commissioned report in 2018 concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 or younger when the abuse took place, and nearly a third of them were altar boys. In recent years, a string of dioceses, including Cologne, have issued further reports on clergy's handling of abuse cases.

Cologne is a historic center of Catholicism in Germany: the archdiocese has more Catholics than any other in the country, about 1.8 million.

A group representing victims, Eckiger Tisch, said that Tuesday's decision — 13 years after the abuse scandal first hit the church in Germany — was the first such ruling by a German court.

“This is an important signal for thousands of similar cases in Germany,” its spokesman, Matthias Katsch, said in a statement. “The church is liable for the crimes of its priests, bishops and superiors of orders.”

Katsch noted that the guidelines for the church's voluntary compensation system fell short of a recommendation presented to bishops by an independent working group for payments ranging to up to 400,000 euros per person. He renewed a call for “appropriate compensation” and said his group would advise victims to press their demands in court.

The archdiocese's representatives declined immediate comment on the ruling, dpa reported.