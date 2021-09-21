German court orders removal of 'Hang the Greens' posters

In a separate ruling on Friday, a court in Munich banned the party from using the same slogan in public there.

The environmentalist Greens are one of three parties running for the chance to put forth Germany's next leader after Chancellor Angela Merkel in Sunday's parliamentary election. Merkel, 67, is not running for reelection.

Also on Tuesday, Armin Laschet — the candidate for chancellor of Merkel's center-right bloc — said he was grateful for “cross-party solidarity” after someone altered posters in Cologne with his image and the slogan “Entschlossen fuer Deutschland” ("Determined for Germany") to read “Erschossen fuer Deutschland” ("Shot dead for Germany.")

“We are seeing aggression at the moment that is not good for the country,” Laschet said. He also welcomed the Munich ruling against the “Hang the Greens” posters.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Germany's election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election