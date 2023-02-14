BreakingNews
Fraze adds more concerts; Kettering to approve $2.8M for entertainment contracts
X
Dark Mode Toggle

German court rejects Greenpeace lawsuit against automaker VW

Nation & World
1 hour ago
A German court has rejected a lawsuit by environmental group Greenpeace that aimed to force automaker Volkswagen to stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit by environmental group Greenpeace aiming to force automaker Volkswagen to stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030.

The civil case echoes several other lawsuits brought by climate campaigners, including one against luxury car manufacturer BMW that was dismissed last week.

The Braunschweig regional court ruled Tuesday that VW was acting within the law, German news agency dpa reported.

The automaker welcomed the verdict, but Greenpeace said it would appeal.

“Companies like Volkswagen which harm the climate have a responsibility to lower their CO2 emissions much faster and end their fossil business models,” the group said in a statement. “That's the only way to slow the climate crisis.”

Scientists say greenhouse gas emissions such as those produced from burning fossil fuels need to be sharply reduced in the coming years to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

In Other News
1
Nikki Haley announces run for president, challenging Trump
2
Evers wants to give Brewers nearly $300M to repair stadium
3
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
4
US inflation slows to 6.4%, but price pressures re-emerge
5
Air India places orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus aircraft
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top