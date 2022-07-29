German court rejects suit over gender-sensitive language

An employee of Audi's parent company, Volkswagen, objected to Audi colleagues using such language in their communications with him and went to the state court in Audi's home city of Ingolstadt to challenge the guideline. He alleged a violation of his personal rights.

But the court ruled the person who brought the lawsuit had no right to demand the non-application of the guidance, German news agency dpa reported. Judge Christoph Hellerbrand said it was directed only at Audi employees and the plaintiff. as a Volkswagen employee, was not required to follow it.