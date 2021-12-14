German COVID panel to give advice by Christmas as cases ease

“The fact that the expert committee is constituted in a balanced way is one of its strengths,” Lauterbach, who is an epidemiologist by training, said after the panel’s first meeting.

He said the panel would likely provide new recommendations before Christmas on how to deal with the omicron variant.

Scholz's center-left coalition government has pledged greater transparency, but Lauterbach said the new panel's deliberations would take place behind closed doors.

“We have agreed confidentiality,” he told reporters.

Germany’s vaccination rate — 69.7% of the population is fully vaccinated — still falls short of the minimum 75% that authorities aim for. The number of people who have received a booster shot, now 24.7% of the population, is rising rapidly as the country's vaccination campaign picks up speed again.

The tougher measures introduced recently largely target unvaccinated people, who are now prevented from going to most nonessential stores, restaurants and cultural or sports venues.

Protests against the measures flared in several German states over the weekend and on Monday. Thousands of people protested plans for compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations in dozens of cities, including Rostock, Mannheim, Magdeburg and Berlin.

German security agencies have warned that parts of the Querdenken movement — a loose collection of groups opposed to the pandemic restrictions — are becoming increasingly radicalized.

Senior officials on Tuesday criticized protesters who clashed with police, with Bavaria's governor insisting that the lockdown measures for unvaccinated people had contributed significantly to the reduction in case numbers.

“Nine out of ten infections are still taking place due to unvaccinated people, and omicron will only make this worse,” Markus Soeder said.

Soeder praised Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich for saying he planned to get vaccinated against the coronavirus after refusing to do so earlier and then falling sick with COVID-19.

“Maybe he'll serve as an example for a vaccination campaign, because the truth is that 90% of the vaccinations happening now are boosters and only 10% are first or second shots," said Soeder.

Saxony's governor Michael Kretschmer, whose state was badly hit by the recent surge of infections and like Bavaria had to transport ICU patients to other parts of Germany, said there was “light at the end of the tunnel” with hospitalizations predicted to decline in the coming 10 days.

Hendrick Wuest, the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, announced that large indoor events at next year's carnival festivities will be canceled due to the pandemic.

In Germany, the colorful street parties are often accompanied by boozy sessions at which carnival clubs mock the government of the day, a tradition meant to let citizens vent their frustrations before the somber Lent season begins.

“Holding the mirror up to authority would be important now,” Wuest said, saying this was preferable to the threatening torch-lit marches some protesters have been staging lately.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption Opponents of the Corona measures walk at a demonstration near the church square in Koenigs Wusterhausen, Germany, Monday evening, Dec. 13, 2021. People have demonstrated against the Corona measures in several cities in Germany. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Caption Opponents of the Corona measures walk at a demonstration near the church square in Koenigs Wusterhausen, Germany, Monday evening, Dec. 13, 2021. People have demonstrated against the Corona measures in several cities in Germany. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Caption Participants gather for a demonstration against Corona measures in Rostock, Germany, Monday evening, Dec. 13, 2021. In several cities in Germany, people have demonstrated against the Corona measures. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd W'stneck Caption Participants gather for a demonstration against Corona measures in Rostock, Germany, Monday evening, Dec. 13, 2021. In several cities in Germany, people have demonstrated against the Corona measures. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd W'stneck Credit: Bernd W'stneck

Caption A boy wearing a Christmas hat is vaccinated with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination campaign in the shopping centre "Stadtzentrum Schenefeld" near Hamburg in Schnenefeld, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Schleswig-Holstein, Corona vaccination campaigns for children aged five to eleven began on Tuesday. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP) Credit: Christian Charisius Caption A boy wearing a Christmas hat is vaccinated with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination campaign in the shopping centre "Stadtzentrum Schenefeld" near Hamburg in Schnenefeld, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Schleswig-Holstein, Corona vaccination campaigns for children aged five to eleven began on Tuesday. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP) Credit: Christian Charisius Credit: Christian Charisius

Caption A medical worker (MTA) draws up syringes with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine for children during a vaccination campaign in the shopping centre "Stadtzentrum Schenefeld" near Hamburg in Schenefeld, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Schleswig-Holstein, the Corona vaccination campaigns for children aged five to eleven began on Tuesday. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP) Credit: Christian Charisius Caption A medical worker (MTA) draws up syringes with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine for children during a vaccination campaign in the shopping centre "Stadtzentrum Schenefeld" near Hamburg in Schenefeld, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Schleswig-Holstein, the Corona vaccination campaigns for children aged five to eleven began on Tuesday. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP) Credit: Christian Charisius Credit: Christian Charisius

Caption Onays Al-Sadi , left, team doctor of soccer club SG Dynamo Dresden, inoculates awoman with Moderna's vaccine against the coronavirus in a VIP lounge during a vaccination campaign at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium, the home ground of the second division football team in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.(Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Credit: Robert Michael Caption Onays Al-Sadi , left, team doctor of soccer club SG Dynamo Dresden, inoculates awoman with Moderna's vaccine against the coronavirus in a VIP lounge during a vaccination campaign at the Rudolf Harbig Stadium, the home ground of the second division football team in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.(Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Credit: Robert Michael Credit: Robert Michael

Caption A police officer checks a vaccination card of a passenger in a tram in Schwerin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, police and public order offices check compliance with 3G rules during a day of action as part of the Corona protection measures in local public transport. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner Caption A police officer checks a vaccination card of a passenger in a tram in Schwerin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, police and public order offices check compliance with 3G rules during a day of action as part of the Corona protection measures in local public transport. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP) Credit: Jens Buettner Credit: Jens Buettner