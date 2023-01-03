German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

Public broadcaster SWR reported that a regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim convicted the doctor late Monday for issuing certificates to people from across Germany, most of whom she had never met or examined. During the trial she had argued that wearing masks was harmful to people's health.

In addition to the prison sentence she was handed a three-year work ban and ordered to pay 28,000 euros ($29,550), the sum she had received for issuing the medical certificates. Her office assistant was fined 2,700 euros.