German economy grew 0.3% in 4th quarter, better than thought

The statistics office said Germany had a budget deficit last year of 4.2% of GDP — higher than the 3% normally allowed under eurozone rules.

On Monday, elementary students in more than half of Germany's 16 states returned to school after more than two months at home, the first major relaxation of the country’s pandemic measures since they were tightened shortly before Christmas.

Hairdressers are due to reopen nationwide on March 1, but it's unclear when further steps to relax restrictions will be allowed. Industry has not been directly affected by the measures.

Germany has seen its infection rate decline significantly over the past two months, but the progress appears to have stalled in recent days amid concerns about the impact of more contagious virus variants. The country has seen over 68,000 confirmed virus deaths since the pandemic began.

“The construction sector, industrial activity and foreign demand helped to stop the German economy from falling into contraction during the second lockdown,” ING economist Carsten Brzeski said in a research note.

But he pointed to risks for the current quarter from a greater impact of the lockdown, a very cold spell this month and weaker foreign demand, including a possible reversal of “any pre-Brexit hoarding” in Britain.

“The growth drivers of the fourth quarter could easily become drags in the first,” he noted.