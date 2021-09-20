German election front-runner faces questioning over searches

Opponents have long pointed to other events that have taken place on Scholz's watch, such as the collapse last year of payment processing company Wirecard. “All in all, the impression arises that Olaf Scholz is the finance minister of financial scandals,” said Florian Toncar, a lawmaker with the pro-business Free Democrats.

The questioning comes the morning after the last of three televised debates between Scholz and the other two candidates for chancellor, the Union's Armin Laschet and the Greens' Annalena Baerbock. As with the previous two, a flash poll showed that respondents thought Scholz left the best impression.

“I rather have the impression that three debates weren't enough for some people, so there has to be a fourth now,” Social Democrat lawmaker Jens Zimmermann said. “But ... I think the result of this fourth debate will be similar to the three previous ones.”

