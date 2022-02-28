German envoy to raise energy security, climate on US visit

In a special session of parliament Sunday, Germany's finance minister said the government would place greater emphasis on energy security in the coming years in light of the war in Ukraine.

“Renewable energy releases us from dependence,” Christian Lindner said. “That's why renewable energy is freedom energy.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday at the release of a new report by the global body's climate science panel that "current events make all too clear, our continued reliance on fossil fuels makes the global economy and energy security vulnerable to geopolitical shocks and crises."

“Instead of slowing down the decarbonization of the global economy, now is the time to accelerate the energy transition to a renewable energy future,” he said.

