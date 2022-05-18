dayton-daily-news logo
German ex-leader Schroeder loses privileges over Russia ties

File--- File photo shows German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, right, welcoming Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Berlin, Germany, Thursday Sept. 8, 2005. (AP Photo/Herbert Knosowski,file)

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Germany’s three governing parties plan to strip former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of his office and staff after he maintained and defended his long-standing ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's three governing parties plan to strip former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder of his office and staff after he maintained and defended his long-standing ties with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Schroeder's own Social Democratic Party said Wednesday that lawmakers on the parliamentary budget committee had agreed to link some of the former German leader's privileges to actual duties, rather than his status as former chancellor.

They planned to submit a proposal to lawmakers on Thursday.

Schroeder has become increasingly isolated in recent months due to his work for Russian state-controlled energy companies.

The 78-year-old is chairman of the supervisory board of Russian state energy company Rosneft and also has been involved with the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects.

Earlier this year his office staff quit and Schroeder faced a fresh wave of outrage from former political allies after the New York Times quoted him saying that the massacre of civilians in Bucha “has to be investigated” but he didn’t think the orders would have come from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is a longtime friend.

Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

FILE -- Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder attend an economic forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2012. The co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party says former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, whose ties to the Russian energy industry have left him increasingly isolated at home, should leave the party. Saskia Esken, one of two co-leaders of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats, said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio Monday that “Gerhard Schroeder has been acting for many years now as a businessman, and we should stop seeing him as an elder statesman, as a former chancellor.” (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, pool,file)

