German expert panel proposes 2-stage energy subsidy

German news agency dpa reported Monday that the panel will suggest one-off payments to natural gas customers equivalent to a single monthly bill this year, followed by a price subsidy for part of people's consumption next year.

Citing unnamed officials, dpa reported that from January businesses would pay 0.07 euros per kilowatt hour for the first 70% of their gas bill, based on the previous year's consumption. Private gas customers would pay 0.12 euros for the first 80%, starting in March.