German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

Last year's figures left Germany with an export surplus of 179.1 billion euros — its smallest since 2011, and the fourth consecutive decline.

The statistics office said that exports in December were 2.7% higher than a year earlier, and up 0.1% compared with the previous month.

While there were significant year-on-year rises in December in exports to both China and the United States, exports to the U.K. dropped 3.3% in the last month before the country left the European Union's single market.

Transport between Britain and continental Europe was disrupted significantly in December as restrictions were applied following the discovery of a more contagious coronavirus variant in Britain. German imports from Britain dropped 11.4%.