German extremist jailed for driving into police officer

A second patrol later tried to stop the man. An officer got out of his car and ran toward the defendant's vehicle to signal him to stop, and the defendant drove into the officer, injuring his knees. He then drove on with the officer on the hood of his car, and the officer sustained serious head injuries when he fell off, the court said.

The defendant was stopped by a further police patrol after officers had fired 25 shots at his car. The injured officer spent weeks in a hospital and is still unable to work because of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Earlier this week, German investigators carried out raids related to an alleged coup plot involving people linked to the Reich Citizens movement. A police officer was shot in the arm during one of the searches.