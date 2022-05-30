German federal court mulls bid to remove antisemitic relic

In 2020, an appeals court in Naumburg ruled that “in its current context” the sculpture is not of “slanderous character” and didn’t violate the plaintiff’s rights. It said that, with the addition of the memorial and information sign, the statue was now “part of an ensemble which speaks for another objective” on the part of the parish.

Presiding Judge Stephan Seiters said at Monday's hearing that, viewed individually, the statue is “antisemitism chiseled into stone,” German news agency dpa reported.

However, the later additions and context are likely to be a key factor in his court's decision as well. Duellmann's lawyer argued that the information on the sign isn't sufficient and that the depiction of a pig was a sign of hatred even when it was put up.

The federal court, based in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, plans to announce its ruling on June 14.