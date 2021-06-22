German lawmakers fault finance minister, auditor on Wirecard

He said the Finance Ministry should have stepped in when the country's financial regulator in 2019 issued a ban on short-selling Wirecard stock. The ban gave credence to Wirecard's claim that its stock was being manipulated at a time when media reports, particularly by Britain's Financial Times, indicated the company was cooking the books.

In their 4,500-page report, lawmakers also heavily criticized the auditing company Ernst & Young, also known as EY, for repeatedly approving Wirecard's annual accounts.

“EY could and should have noticed the accounting fraud,” said lawmaker Cansel Kiziltepe of the Social Democrats, who sought to defend Scholz against criticism from the other parties.

Questions have also been raised about political lobbying for Wirecard by Merkel during a 2019 visit to China. Germany's longtime leader, who isn't running for a fifth term, testified before the parliamentary investigations committee that the payments company received no special treatment.

File - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz arrives for a budget debate as part of a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany. German lawmakers presenting a report into the collapse of payment processing company Wirecard accused the country's finance minister and auditors Ernst and Young of numerous oversight failings. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn