German FM pledges accountability for killings in Bucha

“We owe it to the victims that we don’t just commemorate them here, but that we hold the perpetrators to account,” Baerbock said. “And we as the international community will do this. That’s the promise we can and must make here in Bucha.”

Baerbock is the first member of the German government to travel to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in late February. The trip comes days after Berlin and Kyiv set aside a diplomatic spat concerning Ukraine's unwillingness to invite the German president because of his past close dealings with Russia.