German government calls Navalny recovery 'encouraging'

Navalny, who fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20, on Tuesday posted a selfie photo from Berlin's Charité hospital where he has been treated for almost four weeks. "I still can’t do almost anything on my own, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day,” he wrote.

“The German government is relieved about the latest news from the Charité, according to which the health situation of Alexei Navalny has further improved," government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters, citing his social media. “That is encouraging and the German government wishes Mr. Navalny a quick and complete recovery.”