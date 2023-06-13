German government coalition agrees to bring disputed heating bill to parliament before summer recess

The latest compromise wasn't immediately laid out in all its details, but among other changes, the bill will include more people from lower income groups than before who will be eligible for government subsidies when they buy new, more environmentally friendly heating systems.

Last month, the environmentalist Greens had accused the libertarian Free Democratic Party of backtracking on agreements by refusing to let lawmakers debate the bill, which is about replacing home heating systems with greener alternatives.

The bill was approved by the Cabinet in March after months of intense haggling between the parties. A major stumbling block was the Green party's demand that the installation of new oil or gas furnaces should be banned from next year to ensure that Germany can meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.

Populist newspapers have claimed that installing climate-friendly heat pumps will be hugely expensive and may not be feasible in older buildings, though such systems are widely used in neighboring countries. Experts counter that a failure to replace fossil fuel heating will end up costing homeowners more because the price of oil and gas is expected to rise sharply in the coming decades due to emissions surcharges agreed on at the European level.