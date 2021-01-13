German government defends slow vaccination campaign

The EU required the vaccines to get regular clearance rather than emergency use permission, a decision Spahn said would help boost acceptance for the shots. But this delayed the start of the vaccination campaign compared to other countries.

Germany has so far administered shots to 750,000 of its 83 million residents, far fewer per capita than Israel, Britain or the United States.

Opposition lawmakers criticized that each of Germany's 16 states is organizing the vaccine appointments in a different way, with no centralized hotline or system to ensure that vulnerable groups are prioritized.

“I expect the federal government to be able to coordinate such an important matter with the states in a sensible way," said Left party lawmaker Amira Mohamed Ali.

Spahn said it was important to “remain realistic in the coming weeks,” adding that Germans should expect to have to wear masks, practice social distancing and reduce their contacts for some time.

Senior government officials this week warned that Germany's lockdown measures may not be enough to reduce COVID infections before Easter, especially if the seemingly more contagious variants which have emerged in Britain and South Africa take hold.

The country's disease control agency reported 19,600 newly confirmed coronavirus infections in the past day, and 1,060 deaths.

Nurse gives an injection with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 disease to an employee at the Bethel Hospital in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. A total of 66 employees will be vaccinated at the hospital with the first the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Physiotherapist Christian Maass, left, gets an injection of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against the COVID-19 disease from doctor Marina Kremer, center, during the employee vaccination program, at the Bethel Hospital in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. A total of 66 employees will be vaccinated at the hospital with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

German Chancellor Angela Merke arrives for the plenary session on the current developments of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Geriatric nurse Sindy Siegmund, center, tests a visitor at the entrance to the DRK nursing and care centre "Tor zur Altstadt" in Sangershausen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Everyone who enters the nursing and care centre have to be tested on the coronavirus with a rapid test. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP) Credit: Hendrik Schmidt Credit: Hendrik Schmidt