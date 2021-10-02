German Greens leadership steel party for government

He acknowledged that debates in the coming months would strain the Greens but insisted it was worth the effort if the party ends up with a share of power.

“If we don't act in a really dumb way, then we won't just help carry the government in the next four years but have a decisive say in it,” said Habeck.

Annalena Baerbock, who ran as the Greens' first candidate for chancellor in the Sept. 26 election, urged the party to be disciplined if its wants to join a government for the second time after its first stint with the Social Democrats from 1998 to 2005.

Back in 1998, the party was a “small partner” with a share of just 6.7% of the vote, she said. This time, Baerbock continued, the Greens are in a better position and will aim to “renew society” and help put Europe on course to become the first climate-neutral continent.

Germany's four leading parties plan to hold a flurry of bilateral meetings over the weekend to sound out their respective positions before deciding which potential partners they want to begin formal coalition talks with.

Senior members have spoken of trying to form a new government before Christmas.