German Greens want more rail travel, fewer domestic flights

The Greens' candidate for chancellorship in this year's national election, Annalena Baerbock, said Monday that her party would reduce government subsidies for air travel, specifically tax exemptions on kerosene fuel, to create a level playing field for rail companies.

The plans drew criticism from her conservative rival, Armin Laschet, who accused her of “populist demands," and from tabloid newspapers, which suggested that Germans won't be able to fly to Mallorca on holiday anymore if the Greens get their way.