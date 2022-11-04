German gym outlets CEO confirmed dead after Costa Rica crash

The plane, a nine-seat Italian-made Piaggio P180 Avanti, disappared from radar just off the Central American country's Caribbean coast on Oct. 21. RSG Group, whose outlets include Gold’s Gym and McFit, confirmed shortly afterward that Schaller, family and friends had been on board.

On Friday, it said in a statement that “today, it is with great dismay that we share the news that Rainer Schaller and his son have been identified as the deceased from the plane crash off the coast of Costa Rica.”