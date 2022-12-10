German hostage freed after 2018 jihadi abduction in Niger

“The Sahel region has proven to be an unstable region for missionaries and foreign workers alike with the backdrop of several hostage taking incidents and the proliferation of militancy over the past few years,” Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory which provides intelligence analysis, said Saturday.

“Taking hostages has proven to be a lucrative business that bankrolls terrorist groups, but also amps their notoriety,” he said.

At least 25 foreigners and untold numbers of locals have been abducted in the Sahel since 2015, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. Five foreigners remain captive according to the organization, including Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre, a German priest kidnapped in Mali's capital Bamako in November.

Others still detained include French journalist Olivier Dubois, who was kidnapped last April from northern Mali, U.S. national Jeffery Woodke, Australian doctor Ken Elliott and Romanian national Iulian Ghergut, who was abducted from a mine in Burkina Faso and has been held since 2015.