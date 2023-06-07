German, Indian companies sign accord on possible India submarine project

The ceremony came at the end of the a several-country Asian trip by the German minister, who called for deepening strategic ties with the region. He met his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Tuesday, and said he advocated the potential deal during that meeting.

India has been a major buyer of arms from Russia. Pistorius, the first German defense minister to visit the country since 2015, advocates easing defense cooperation and weapons deals with India by treating it as a strategic partner like Australia or Japan.

He pointed Wednesday to the importance of cooperating with partners that are like-minded in advocating a rules-based order and the security of sea routes.

“With India, we have a democracy — with its weaknesses, one doesn't need to hide that, but a strong democracy, a stable country in the region, just as we do with Indonesia,” Pistorius told reporters.

“Both are partners with which we ... should cooperate closely, which we should trust, and whose trust we rely on,” he added.

Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems said it delivered four submarines to the Indian navy in the 1980s in cooperation with Mazagon and that the vessels are still in service today.

“We are ready when India calls,” the company’s CEO, Oliver Burkhard, said.

