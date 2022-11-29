German inflation dips slightly in November to 10%

The annual inflation rate was off its peak of 10.4%, reached in October, as the increase in energy prices over a year ago slowed to 38.4% from 43% a month earlier, the Federal Statistical Office said. But there was no let-up in the increase of food prices, which ticked up to 21% from 20.3%.

The German economy grew 0.4% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter thanks to consumer spending. But it is still expected to shrink in the current fourth quarter and the first three months of next year.