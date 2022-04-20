German intel: Known antisemitism cases 'tip of the iceberg'

The head of the BfV agency, Thomas Haldenwang, said it is alarming that antisemitic narratives are sometimes embraced by people in “the middle of German society,” serving as a link between social discourse and extremist ideologies.

He said his agency has seen that increasingly in protests against coronavirus restrictions or over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and, in a few cases, in connection with Russia's war in Ukraine. The internet serves as “fertile ground” for antisemitism, he added.