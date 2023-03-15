German investigators take down crypto money laundering site

Bitcoin currently worth about 44 million euros ($47 million) and roughly seven terabytes of data were secured as investigators took down the platform known as ChipMixer, Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office and Frankfurt prosecutors said. They added that they worked closely with U.S. authorities and the European Union's crime agency, Europol.

ChipMixer was active on the darknet, a part of the internet accessible only through specialized tools that provide more anonymity. German investigators said it had offered its services since mid-2017 and had accepted cryptocurrency — largely bitcoin — of criminal origin which was put through a “mixing” process to disguise its origin.