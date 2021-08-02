German-Italian woman charged with spying for China

Federal prosecutors say Klara K. is the wife of another suspect, Dr. Klaus L., who was arrested on suspicion of espionage last month following an indictment that they filed at a Munich court in May. The indictment against Klara K. was also filed in May, prosecutors said Monday. The full names of both suspects were withheld in line with German privacy rules.

The indictment for Klara K. says she is accused of supporting her husband's alleged spying activities since 2010.