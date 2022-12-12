German lawmakers seek answers on alleged far-right plot

“We have seen time and again in recent years that parliament buildings are a welcome target for far-right extremists, conspiracy theories and their friends,” said Konstantin Kuhle, a member of the Free Democratic Party.

“The Bundestag is the most visited parliament in the world,” he said. “We as deputies can't do our job if we have to isolate ourselves.”

Kuhle warned that far-right extremists were increasingly forging networks that reach deep into what he described as “the middle of society," including soldiers and police officers.

One of those detained was Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, a judge and former lawmaker for the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD.

Germany's top security official, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, has suggested tightening the rules for civil servants suspected of supporting antigovernment movements such as the Reich Citizens.

Uli Groetsch, a member of Faeser's Social Democratic Party, said the alleged coup plans also showed the need to scrutinize AfD more closely.

“We cannot accept that there is a party in this country that, as it appears now, is directly the source of a putsch attempt,” he said.