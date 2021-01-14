German lockdown loopholes criticized as deaths hit new high

Officials are considering tougher restrictions to curb the continued rise in infections.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 23.36 per 100,000 people on Dec. 30 to 26.03 per 100,000 people on Jan. 13.

Wieler pointed to the sharp spike in infections recently seen in Ireland as an example of how quickly the outbreak can escalate again if rules are relaxed, especially given the new seemingly more contagious variant of the virus circulating there and in neighboring Britain.

All infections with the variants so far confirmed in Germany involved people who had traveled outside the country, said Wieler.

“We need to be very careful, especially of the British mutation of this virus,” Ralph Brinkhaus, the parliamentary leader of Merkel’s bloc, told broadcaster n-tv. ”So we don't yet know what further measures will be necessary in coming weeks."

To ease the strain on working families having to look after school-age children and discourage them from using emergency care facilities, parliament passed a bill Thursday doubling the amount of paid parental leave to 40 days for 2021. Public health insurances will pay out up to 112.88 euros ($136,79) a day to parents if they stay home to care for children under 12 who couldn't go to school because of the pandemic.

People wait at the entrance of a new open coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center in the 'Erika-Hess-Ice-Stadium' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

A person is guided in a new coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccination center at the 'Erika-Hess-Ice-Stadium' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine are distributed at that vaccination center in Berlin. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

The head of the Robert Koch Institute, German national agency and research institute, responsible for disease control and prevention, Lothar Wieler, briefs the media during a press conference on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease situation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. ( John MacDougall/Pool via AP) Credit: John MacDougall Credit: John MacDougall

The head of the Robert Koch Institute, German national agency and research institute, responsible for disease control and prevention, Lothar Wieler, briefs the media during a press conference on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease situation in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. ( John MacDougall/Pool via AP) Credit: John MacDougall Credit: John MacDougall

People stay in the new open Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Anneliese Spies, center, 88 years old, waits for her husband after she receives an injection against the COVID-19 disease with the vaccine of Biontech/Pfizer at the Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Volunteers stand inside the new open Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Anneliese Spies, second from right, 88 years old, has a preliminary talk about the injection against the COVID-19 disease the vaccine of Biontech/Pfizer with doctor Christopher Rommel, right, at the Erika-Hess-Eisstadion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Anneliese Spies, left, 88 years old, receives an injection against the COVID-19 disease with the vaccine of Biontech/Pfizer by doctor Christopher Rommel, right, at the Erika-Hess-Eissatdion vaccine center in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Kay Nietfeld/Pool vis AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld