German man who drove into crowd, killing 5, talks to police

Officials said during a press conference Tuesday night that they had “no indication that there was any kind of a terrorist, political or religious motive that could have played a role.”

The suspect had consumed a “not insignificant” quantity of alcohol before the incident and was well above the legal limit.

Four people were still in life-threatening danger in the hospital and five others suffered serious injuries, while another six had less serious injuries. Police later said one of the injured succumbed late Tuesday, but provided no further details.

The others killed were identified as a 25-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man from Trier; the baby’s mother was among those hospitalized. Police said the oldest victim was aged 73.

A police officer guards evidence at the scene of an incident in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say people have been killed and several others injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded.(AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

