German militants' lawyer and Greens gadfly dies at 83

In 2002, he campaigned for a parliamentary seat in Berlin by targeting the Greens' moderate leadership, and won the party's first constituency majority in the capital's left-leaning Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg district. Previously all Greens lawmakers had won their mandates under Germany's system of allocating roughly half of all seats, according to proportional representation.

In 2013, Stroebele sought to gain safe passage for former NSA contractor Edward Snowden to travel to Berlin from his exile in Moscow to testify before a parliamentary inquiry into U.S. intelligence eavesdropping in Germany. The German government refused to grant Snowden political asylum, however.

Scholz paid tribute to Stroebele on Wednesday, saying he was “driven to engage in politics that would change society.”

“With Christian Stroebele, Germany loses a pugnacious politician who helped shape the political debate for decades,” the German leader said.