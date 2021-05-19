German minister quits amid thesis plagiarism allegations

Giffey said in a statement that a university committee has now completed its examination and given her until June to respond, which she will. She didn't go into any detail, but said that the government, her party and the public need clarity now.

She said she stands by her claim that she wrote the thesis “to the best of my ability” and added: “I regret it if I made mistakes in this.” Giffey added that, if the university decides to revoke her academic title, she will accept that.

Giffey, who was the popular mayor of Berlin's Neukoelln district before joining the national government, made clear that she was sticking to her bid to run the capital. The Social Democrats last month nominated her as their candidate to succeed lackluster incumbent Michael Mueller, a fellow party member who isn't seeking another term.

She wrote that she has said Berliners “can rely on me. I stand by that.”

Doctorates are highly prized in Germany and have caused senior politicians trouble before.

In 2011, then-Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg lost his doctorate and quit when it emerged that large parts of his thesis weren't his original work. Two years later, then-Education Minister Annette Schavan resigned after a university withdrew her doctorate.

There was no immediate word on who would succeed Giffey in center-right Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet.

