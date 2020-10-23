German official questions Syria deportation halt

Two men visiting the eastern city of Dresden from western Germany were attacked and wounded on Oct. 4. One of them later died at a hospital. The 20-year-old Syrian man was arrested on Tuesday evening and federal prosecutors took over the case the following day, investigating it as a possible act of terrorism.

Local media have reported that the Syrian, who arrived in Germany in 2015, had been convicted under juvenile law of bodily harm and trying to recruit for the Islamic State group, among other offenses. He was released on Sept. 29 and was under observation by authorities, but not around the clock.