German official slams online 'incitement' after mask killing

Spahn said chants of “Traitors!” heard at anti-lockdown protests during the pandemic could be seen by some as legitimizing violence.

“Words eventually always become deeds,” he said.

Spahn called on Germans to speak up if friends, relatives or neighbors start spreading conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

“We must clearly and decisively say ‘no’ to any form of pandemic extremism,” he said.

Tributes were paid Wednesday to the gas station clerk, a 20-year-old student identified on condolence cards only by his first name, Alex.