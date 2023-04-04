German opposition seeks inquiry over Scholz and tax scheme

The center-right Union bloc said it will call for the national parliament to set up a commission of inquiry when it returns after the Easter break in mid-April. That should be a formality because it requires the backing of a quarter of all lawmakers, and the Union — with 197 of the lower house's 736 seats — holds more than that.

The issue has been a longstanding, though so far minor, irritant for Scholz. An inquiry is already underway in the state legislature in Hamburg, where Scholz was mayor from 2011 to 2018. He then served as Germany's finance minister until becoming chancellor in late 2021.