German parliament clears way for huge energy relief package

The package, which is expected to run through 2024, also is supposed to help limit electricity prices if imposing a levy on power companies' high profits doesn't provide enough money. Details of that aspect are still being worked on.

Some other European Union countries think the move by the 27- nation bloc's biggest economy should have been coordinated with them and have expressed concern that it could jack up prices elsewhere.

Scholz has repeatedly defended the plan and insisted that Germany is showing solidarity with the rest of Europe. In a speech to the German parliament before an EU summit that opened Thursday, he said that measured over 2½ years, it adds up to 2% of Germany's gross domestic product.

“That is in the magnitude of the packages that have been and are being drawn up elsewhere in Europe this year — in France, in Italy or in Spain, for example,” he said.