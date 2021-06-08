German police raids tied to welfare fraud, illegal gambling

Police and special units from the state office that investigates organized crime arrested a 46-year-old man, his 42-year-old wife and the couple's two sons, 24 and 28, at the family's mansion in the city of Leverkusen. None of their identities were released in line with German privacy rules.

Police said the family is accused of defrauding North Rhine-Westphalia of about 400,000 euros ($487,000) in social welfare benefits while living in the million-euro house.