BreakingNews
May restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 9 making moves, 7 opened, 6 closed
X

German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
German police say a 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement that a postmortem examination will be carried out on the teen in the coming days. A 16-year-old player from a French team remains in detention pending further inquiries.

Police said a scuffle broke out following the final whistle Sunday and then escalated into a brawl between members of the French team and a team from Berlin.

The victim was struck in the head or neck area and collapsed, police said. He was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and taken to a hospital.

The exact circumstances of the fight were still under investigation. Police have asked for witnesses who may have video of the brawl to come forward.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Earth is 'really quite sick now' and in danger zone in nearly all...
2
International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by AP says Iran resolves...
3
US job openings hit 10.1 million and labor market still strong despite...
4
As House debt ceiling vote nears, Biden shores up Democrats and...
5
Highly decorated Marine officer nominated to be next commandant
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top