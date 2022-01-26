German police say university attacker got weapons in Austria

Investigators are also following up on indications that the suspect was a previous member of a far-right party, which he is said to have left in 2019, when he was still a minor.
Police identified the slain woman as a 23-year-old German. Those who suffered minor wounds were two German women, aged 19 and 20, and a 20-year-old German-Italian man. The shooting sparked a massive police response, with more than 400 officers sent to the scene.
Heidelberg, which hosts one of Germany's best-known universities, is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 residents.
Police officers stay in front of the crime scene on the grounds of the Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the southwest city of Heidelberg on Monday. Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but didn't give details of how that happened. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Police officers examine a gun and a purse on the campus of Heidelberg University, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman has wounded four people at a Heidelberg University lecture hall in southwestern Germany. Police said that the perpetrator was dead after Monday's incident, but didn’t give details of how that happened. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
Police officers examine a rifle at the campus of Heidelberg University, Germany, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. German police say a lone gunman has wounded four people at a Heidelberg University lecture hall in southwestern Germany. Police said that the perpetrator was dead after Monday's incident, but didn’t give details of how that happened. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
