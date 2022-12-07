BreakingNews
UPDATE: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

German police seek help in solving bull sperm heist

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are appealing for help in cracking a potentially very cold case.

Authorities say about 60 containers of bull sperm were stolen from a farm in the town of Olfen, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northeast of Cologne, late Monday or early Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that while it's unclear how the rustle happened, the precious cargo needs to be supercooled with liquid nitrogen at –196 Celsius degrees (–320 Fahrenheit) so it isn't spoiled.

They are seeking tips from the public that might lead to the recovery of the sperm, which was intended for artificial insemination.

In Other News
1
Interracial marriages to get added protection under new law
2
Peru's president ousted after trying to dissolve Congress
3
Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
4
Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing
5
China eases anti-COVID measures following protests
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top