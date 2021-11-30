German prosecutors probe alleged tax evasion by tax advisers

The searches took place at offices in Frankfurt, Berlin, Duesseldorf, Hannover and Stuttgart, and at the apartments of four current senior employees and four former senior employees, prosecutors in Frankfurt said in a statement.

The investigation centers on an alleged scheme used between 2012 and 2017 by the suspects, ages 50 to 67, to inaccurately declare revenue from tax advice to German clients as the proceeds of a Swiss partner company, they said.