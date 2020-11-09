German security officials defend inaction at virus protest

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert criticized the protesters, saying some had intentionally exploited the right to free assembly.

“That's a dangerous signal during this extremely critical phase of the pandemic that we as a country are all currently in,” he said.

Germany reported a further 13,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 63 deaths. Figures announced on Mondays usually don't include all cases as some labs report weekend test results with a delay.

Seibert urged people in Germany to listen to the advice of scientists.

“This virus can be dangerous, even life-threatening, for everyone, whether they're are corona skeptics or not,” he said.

“Among the more than 10,000 people in Germany who have sadly already died from this illness there will certainly have been quite a few who never would have believed that it would pose any risk to them.”

___

Follow AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak