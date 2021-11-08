German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

Scholz's relative popularity helped the Social Democrats to a narrow election win over Merkel's center-right Union bloc in September. The party is currently negotiating to form a new governing coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats.

The parties hope that the new government can take office in the week beginning Dec. 6, though the Greens have raised questions over that timetable in recent days. The Social Democrats' leaders were more optimistic.

Walter-Borjans said reports of friction among three very different parties were “normal,” but that talks were progressing well.

“I think that ... we are not just on the right track and it will end successfully, but we still have every chance to do it in the tight schedule we set,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Caption Norbert Walter-Borjans, left, and Saskia Esken, acting chairwoman of the SPD, give a press conference at the Willy Brand House after the deliberations of the SPD top committees on the new party leadership in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Walter-Borjans, 69, announced recently that he won't seek re-election when his terms expires in December, but Esken said she wants to stay on. On Monday, top party officials proposed that Lars Klingbeil, the party's general secretary since 2017, replace Walter-Borjans as Esken's co-leader. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler