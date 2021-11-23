German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID cases rise

Some German states have tightened rules for unvaccinated people in recent days and urged people who haven't done so yet to get the shot.

But a sizeable minority has resisted calls to do so, prompting a stark warning from the country's health minister about the consequences of not getting vaccinated.

"By the end of this winter pretty much everyone in Germany (...) will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said Monday.

About 68% of Germany's population of 83 million has been fully vaccinated, far below the minimum threshold of 75% that the government is aiming for.

Caption A long line of people wait at a mobil vaccination station against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Germany battles rising numbers of coronavirus infections. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption An employee draws up a syringe with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease at vaccination bus in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Germany battles rising numbers of coronavirus infections. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption People wait in a long line for vaccination against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease below the Albrechtsburg castle and the cathedral in Meissen, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Germany battles with rising numbers of coronavirus infections. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP) Credit: Robert Michael Credit: Robert Michael