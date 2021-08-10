German teacher goes on trial in suspected cannibalism case

The 41-year-old teacher is accused of having met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the killing, German news agency dpa reported. Neither of their names was released, for privacy reasons.

Prosecutors said there was no indication that the victim agreed to be killed. After the killing, which took place last September, the suspect allegedly chopped up the man's body in his apartment in the Berlin-Pankow neighborhood and then spread parts of it in different neighborhoods of the city, dpa reported.