German unions call for wide-ranging transport strike Monday

The ver.di service workers' union and the EVG union, which represents many railway workers, announced the 24-hour walkout in a joint appearance Thursday that come as employees in many sectors have been seeking hefty raises to reflect persistently high inflation.

Ver.di chair Frank Werneke said that his union is calling for 120,000 workers to walk out. Those will include security and ground workers at all German airports except Berlin, local transit employees in seven of Germany's 16 states, harbor employees and workers on highways — the latter a measure that Werneke said is likely to affect some tunnels.